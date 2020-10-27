NOVN

Novartis Q3 core net income rises to $3.47 bln

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday that third-quarter core net income was $3.47 billion, up from $3.21 billion a year ago.

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.Ssaid on Tuesday that third-quarter core net income was $3.47 billion, up from $3.21 billion a year ago.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had, on average, forecast $3.2 billion.

For 2020, the Basel-based company broadened its core operating income growth forecast to low double-digit to mid-teen percentage rate growth, from a low double-digit range previously, while net sales are expected to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage range.

