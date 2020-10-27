Novartis Q3 core net income rises to $3.47 bln

Corrects to say core net income was up, not down, in first paragraph

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S on Tuesday said third-quarter core net income was $3.47 billion, up from $3.21 billion a year ago.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had, on average, forecast $3.2 billion.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

