NOVN

Novartis Q3 core net income rises to $3.47 bln

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Tuesday said third-quarter core net income was $3.47 billion, up from $3.21 billion a year ago.

Corrects to say core net income was up, not down, in first paragraph

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S on Tuesday said third-quarter core net income was $3.47 billion, up from $3.21 billion a year ago.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had, on average, forecast $3.2 billion.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters