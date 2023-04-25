Novartis Q1 Results Top Estimates; Lifts FY23 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) reported that its first-quarter net income rose 3% to $2.29 billion from last year, reflecting higher operating income and higher interest income. On a per share basis, net income was $1.09 up from $1.00 in the prior year. The company raised 2023 outlook due to strong growth momentum.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company now expects group sales to grow mid-single digits and core operating income growth in high single digits. Previously, the company expected annual sales growth to be in low-to-mid single digits and core operating income growth in mid-single digits.

Operating income for the first-quarter was $2.9 billion, an increase 9% in constant currencies from the prior year, mainly driven by higher sales. Other income from legal matters was more than offset by higher restructuring and impairment charges.

Core earnings per share were $1.71 up from $1.46 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the first quarter were $12.95 billion, an increase of 3% from the prior year, driven by volume growth of 16 percentage points, price erosion of 4 percentage points and the negative impact from generic competition of 4 percentage points. Sales grew 8 percent in constant currencies. Analysts expected revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter.

