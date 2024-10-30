Novartis price target lowered to CHF 100 from CHF 105 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Novartis (NVS) to CHF 100 from CHF 105 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
