Novartis to present data from mpre than 65 abstracts as ASH, SABCS

Novartis (NVS) will present data from more than 65 abstracts, including investigator-initiated trials at the 66th American Society of Hematology, ASH, Annual Meeting & Exposition and the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, SABCS. Longer-term 96-week results from Scemblix ASC4FIRST Phase III study in first-line Ph+ CML-CP to be presented following recent FDA approval based on 48-week data. Late-breaking Kisqali 4-year analysis on distant disease-free survival in key subgroups with HR+/HER2- early breast cancer from Phase III NATALEE trial also to be presented. Pipeline updates demonstrate advancement in research and development programs in hematologic diseases and cancers
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NVS:
- Novartis Guidance Upgrade Fails to Impress Shareholders
- Novartis provides updates to mid-term guidance, now sees 6% sales CAGR 2023-2028
- Novartis downgraded to Hold from Buy at Erste Group
- Novartis, Radio Therapeutics enter license, collaboration agreement
- Novartis says Pluvicto talks in Canada end without agreement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.