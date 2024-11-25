Novartis to present data from mpre than 65 abstracts as ASH, SABCS

Novartis (NVS) will present data from more than 65 abstracts, including investigator-initiated trials at the 66th American Society of Hematology, ASH, Annual Meeting & Exposition and the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, SABCS. Longer-term 96-week results from Scemblix ASC4FIRST Phase III study in first-line Ph+ CML-CP to be presented following recent FDA approval based on 48-week data. Late-breaking Kisqali 4-year analysis on distant disease-free survival in key subgroups with HR+/HER2- early breast cancer from Phase III NATALEE trial also to be presented. Pipeline updates demonstrate advancement in research and development programs in hematologic diseases and cancers

