Novartis Plans To Spin Off Sandoz

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS), said on Thursday it intends to separate Sandoz, its generics and biosimilars division, into a new publicly traded standalone company through a 100 percent spin-off.

With this move, the drug maker aims at "creating the #1 European generics company and a global leader in biosimilars, and a more focused Novartis."

Transaction, expected to be generally tax neutral for Novartis, is expected to conclude in the second half of 2023.

Sandoz had generated $9.6 billion sales in 2021 with a presence in Europe, the U.S., and rest of the world.

Novartis said that any Sandoz dividends would be incremental to Novartis dividends.

The standalone Sandoz is anticipated to be headquartered in Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with an American Depositary Receipt program in the U.S.

