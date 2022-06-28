NOVN

Novartis plans to cut up to 1,400 jobs in Switzerland - TagesAnzeiger

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis informed staff on Tuesday it plans to lay off more than one in 10 employees in Switzerland, the TagesAnzeiger newspaper reported in its online edition.

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis NOVN.S informed staff on Tuesday it plans to lay off more than one in 10 employees in Switzerland, the TagesAnzeiger newspaper reported in its online edition.

Up to 1,400 of the group's 11,600 jobs in Switzerland will be cut, Tagesanzeiger added. The move is part of a global restructuring programme announced in April.

Novartis could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters