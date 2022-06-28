Novartis plans to cut up to 1,400 jobs in Switzerland - TagesAnzeiger

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis NOVN.S informed staff on Tuesday it plans to lay off more than one in 10 employees in Switzerland, the TagesAnzeiger newspaper reported in its online edition.

Up to 1,400 of the group's 11,600 jobs in Switzerland will be cut, Tagesanzeiger added. The move is part of a global restructuring programme announced in April.

Novartis could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

