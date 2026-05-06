Novartis Plans Closure Of Wehr Manufacturing Site By 2028

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) is preparing to wind down operations at its Wehr manufacturing site by the end of 2028, marking a significant shift in the company's long-term production strategy as it modernizes its global network.

The Wehr facility currently produces solid oral dosage forms- tablets and capsules- primarily for established Novartis medicines using long-standing technologies. According to the company, the site is no longer competitive, and the planned closure is expected to result in the reduction of around 220 jobs. All proposed changes will now move through Germany's legally required information and consultation procedures with employee representatives, with Novartis emphasizing a responsible and transparent approach throughout the process.

Steffen Lang, President of Operations at Novartis, acknowledged the uncertainty the announcement creates for employees and the local community. He stated that the company will work closely, respectfully, and openly with staff and the municipality of Wehr during the transition, expressing gratitude for the team's long-standing commitment and consistently high-quality work.

Novartis stressed that the closure will not affect the supply of medicines to patients. The company reaffirmed its commitment to Germany as a key market, noting its ongoing investments in research, development, and clinical studies, as well as its collaborations with scientific institutions and patient groups.

As part of its broader strategy to advance innovative manufacturing technologies, Novartis highlighted its previously announced investment of 35 million euros in a new radioligand therapy production facility in Halle (Saxony-Anhalt). The site is expected to begin operations in 2027 and will produce personalized cancer therapies for patients in Germany.

Novartis employs more than 2,600 people across six locations in Germany and continues to focus on developing innovative medicines that reach over 300 million people worldwide.

NVS has traded between $104.93 and $170.46 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $143.50, up 0.61%. During overnight trading, the stock traded at $147.04, up 1.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.