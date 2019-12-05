US Markets

Novartis plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss drugmaker Novartis plans to make 80 major submissions with regulators for drug approvals from 2020-2022 in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, the company said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with analysts and investors.

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S plans to make 80 major submissions with regulators for drug approvals from 2020-2022 in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, the company said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with analysts and investors.

The submission figure is up from the 60 submissions that the Basel-based company said last year it was planning for the 2019-2021 period.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular