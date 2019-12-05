Novartis plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S plans to make 80 major submissions with regulators for drug approvals from 2020-2022 in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, the company said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with analysts and investors.

The submission figure is up from the 60 submissions that the Basel-based company said last year it was planning for the 2019-2021 period.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

