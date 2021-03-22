Novartis Picks Karen Hale As New Chief Legal Officer, Effective May 15- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Novartis AG (NVS) announced on Monday the appointment of Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer, effective May 15. She succeeds Shannon Klinger and will report to Vas Narasimhan, M.D and CEO. Interim Chief Legal Officer Tom Kendris will continue in his post till Hale joins.

Hale will also become a Member of the Executive Committee of Novartis and will work from Basel, Switzerland.

She is joining Novartis from AbbVie, where she is working as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel. Hale has more than 20 years-experience in the legal aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, having joined Abbott in 1997.

Commenting on her appointment, Narasimhan said, "Karen is a proven senior legal leader with extensive global experience across key healthcare legal and compliance domains. She also brings to the Novartis executive team deep US experience and a passion to advance racial justice."

