Novartis' Phase IIIb Enerzair Breezhaler Trial Meets Primary Endpoint In Uncontrolled Asthma

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) announced Friday that its Phase IIIb ARGON study met primary endpoint in a comparison of Enerzair Breezhaler (QVM149) versus a free combination of two existing inhaled treatments in uncontrolled asthma.

The results show that once-daily treatment with single inhaler, high- and medium-dose Enerzair Breezhaler (indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate or IND/GLY/MF) demonstrated non-inferiority to a free combination of twice-daily, high-dose salmeterol xinafoate/fluticasone propionate or Sal/Flu plus once-daily tiotropium or Tio.

Among secondary analyses, the company observed improvements in lung function, asthma control, health status, and a reduction in moderate exacerbations in the trial.

IND/GLY/MF recently received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP and is currently under regulatory review in multiple countries. If approved, once-daily IND/GLY/MF will be the first LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed-dose combination for patients whose asthma is uncontrolled with LABA/ICS treatment and could provide an effective and convenient alternative to the current standard-of-care regimen.

The full results from the Phase IIIb ARGON study were published online in Respiratory Medicine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.