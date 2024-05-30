News & Insights

Markets
NVS

Novartis: Phase III Data On Oral Remibrutinib Shows Long-Term Efficacy & Safety In Chronic Urticaria

May 30, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced new data that confirm the long-term efficacy and safety of remibrutinib, a highly selective Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, in chronic spontaneous urticaria or CSU.

In the pivotal Phase III studies, REMIX-1 and REMIX-2, remibrutinib treatment showed significant symptom improvement early, which was sustained up to Week 52, in patients with CSU who remained symptomatic despite second-generation H1-antihistamine use.

The company noted that Patients treated with remibrutinib experienced improvements in weekly urticaria activity scores (UAS7) observed as early as Week 1 and sustained to 1 year (Week 52) .

The company said Remibrutinib demonstrated a favorable and consistent safety profile up to 1 year, including balanced liver function tests versus placebo.

Novartis plans to submit remibrutinib for approval in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) to global health authorities starting in the second-half of 2024, and continues to investigate remibrutinib in multiple immune-mediated conditions.

Data reaffirmed the first-in-class potential of remibrutinib for the more than 50% of patients with CSU uncontrolled by H1-antihistamines who continue to live with painful and debilitating symptoms.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.