Novartis Pharma Now Owns 5.80% of Gamida Cell (GMDA)

Fintel reports that Novartis Pharma has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.34MM shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2021 they reported 5.19MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 641.82% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamida Cell is $12.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 641.82% from its latest reported closing price of $1.70.

The projected annual revenue for Gamida Cell is $18MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamida Cell. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMDA is 0.03%, an increase of 35.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 25,165K shares. The put/call ratio of GMDA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 4,120K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 3,655K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 2,327K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,579K shares, representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet holds 2,212K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 1,812K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares, representing an increase of 38.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 103.61% over the last quarter.

Gamida Cell Background Information

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company harnesses its cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need.

