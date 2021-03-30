Novartis oncology arm expands radioligand pipeline

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Novartis AG NOVN.S has obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialise therapeutic applications for a library of Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting agents through an agreement with iTheranostics Inc, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

