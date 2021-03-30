NOVN

Novartis oncology arm expands radioligand pipeline

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Novartis AG has obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialise therapeutic applications for a library of Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting agents through an agreement with iTheranostics Inc, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Novartis AG NOVN.S has obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialise therapeutic applications for a library of Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting agents through an agreement with iTheranostics Inc, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters