Novartis (NVS) Spins off Sandoz, Reiterates Annual Outlook

Novartis NVS completed the spin-off of its generic and biosimilar unit, Sandoz, following which Sandoz became an independent company.

The separation was conducted through a dividend-in-kind distribution to holders of Novartis and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), with each holder receiving one Sandoz share for every five Novartis shares or one Sandoz ADR for every five Novartis ADRs, held at the close of business on Oct 3, 2023.

Novartis announced in 2022 that it planned to spin off Sandoz into a new publicly traded standalone company following a strategic review.

Shares of Sandoz are listed and have commenced trading from Oct 4 under the symbol “SDZ” on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Sandoz ADRs will be quoted and traded on OTCQX in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "SDZNY" in the United States.

With the spin-off, Novartis will focus on four core therapeutic areas: Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic, Immunology, Neuroscience and Oncology. The company has a deep pipeline as well and priority will be given to the United States, China, Germany and Japan markets.

The company has prioritized three next-generation platforms (Cell & Gene Therapy, Radioligand Therapy and xRNA) in addition to two established technology platforms (Chemistry and Biotherapeutics) for continued investment in new R&D capabilities and manufacturing scale.

Concurrently, Novartis reiterated its annual outlook. Sales are expected to grow in high-single digit and core operating income is expected to grow in low-double digit to mid-teens.

Novartis will continue to execute the $15 billion buyback program announced in July 2023, which is currently ongoing. The company paid a dividend of CHF 3.20 per share in 2023. It intends to increase its annual dividend going forward without re-basing it after the Sandoz spin-off.

Shares of Novartis have risen 9.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 2.6% growth.



NVS is also streamlining its pharma business. It recently divested its “front of eye” ophthalmology assets to Bausch + Lomb BLCO for $2.5 billion.

The deal includes Xiidra, a treatment for the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and investigational medicine SAF312 (libvatrep), in development as a first-in-class therapy for chronic ocular surface pain, as well as the AcuStream delivery device in dry eye indications and OJL332 in pre-clinical development.

In view of the same, BLCO recently launched an offering of $1.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2028 to finance the acquisition of Xiidra.

Strong performance of key drugs, a deep pipeline and a streamlined focus should help NVS maintain momentum amid competition.

Novartis earlier acquired Chinook Therapeutics for $3.5 billion to strengthen its renal pipeline. The acquisition added two late-stage candidates, atrasentan and zigakibart for the treatment of IgA nephropathy to NVS’ pipeline.

