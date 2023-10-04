Novartis (NVS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Novartis (Symbol: NVS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.05, changing hands as low as $94.93 per share. Novartis shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NVS's low point in its 52 week range is $71.8216 per share, with $102.1697 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.37.
