Novartis (NVS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Novartis (Symbol: NVS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.37, changing hands as high as $87.65 per share. Novartis shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVS's low point in its 52 week range is $79.34 per share, with $95.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.