Novartis (NVS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Novartis (NVS) reported $13.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. EPS of $1.98 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81, the EPS surprise was +9.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Novartis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna- US : $218 million versus $222.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $218 million versus $222.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Net sales- Scemblix- Rest of world : $76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.45 million.

: $76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.45 million. Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade- US : $326 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $291.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $326 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $291.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- US : $1.01 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36%.

: $1.01 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36%. Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist- Total : $527 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $521.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $527 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $521.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Revenues- Net sales to third parties : $13.15 billion versus $12.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.

: $13.15 billion versus $12.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change. Revenues- Solid Tumors- Kisqali- Total : $902 million compared to the $867.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.9% year over year.

: $902 million compared to the $867.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.9% year over year. Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya- Total : $109 million compared to the $110.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.2% year over year.

: $109 million compared to the $110.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.2% year over year. Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- Total : $1.60 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.

: $1.60 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change. Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto- Total : $2.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%.

: $2.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%. Revenues- Established Brands- Galvus Group- Total : $144 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $146.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

: $144 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $146.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Revenues- Established Brands- Exforge Group- Total: $159 million compared to the $165.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

Shares of Novartis have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

