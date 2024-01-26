Novartis (NVS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Novartis (NVS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $11.69 billion, declining 7.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Novartis metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Solid Tumors- Kisqali - Total' will reach $608.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +70.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist - Total' should arrive at $502.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya - Total' should come in at $231.53 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Immunology-Cosentyx - Total' to reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna - US' will likely reach $228.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade - US' reaching $263.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya - US' will reach $104.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -44.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx - US' to come in at $723.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto - US' stands at $839.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna - Rest of the world' of $233.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist - Rest of the world' will reach $296.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade - Rest of the world' at $256.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Novartis have returned +7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, NVS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

