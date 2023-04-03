Novartis (NVS) Gets CHMP Positive Opinion for Entresto Approval

Novartis NVS announced that its cardiovascular drug Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for a new indication in pediatric patients.

The CHMP recommended the drug’s approval to treat symptomatic chronic heart failure (HF) with left ventricular systolic dysfunction in pediatric patients aged 1 to 18 years or less.

The positive opinion is based on the data from the phase III PANORAMA-HF study and the extrapolation of adult HF data from the phase III PARADIGM-HF study to pediatric patients. The data suggested that Entresto provided similar clinically meaningful baseline reductions in the cardiac biomarker N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide in adult cardiac failure patients and pediatric patients aged 1 to 18 years with HF due to left ventricular systolic dysfunction. It allowed extrapolation of the demonstrated efficacy in adults to pediatric patients.

Entresto is approved in the EU since 2015 for treating symptomatic chronic HF with reduced ejection fraction in adults. It is also approved in the United States to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for HF in adult patients with chronic HF. The drug is also shown to treat childhood cardiac failure due to left ventricular systolic dysfunction since 2019.

Entresto is one of the leading drugs of Novartis and approval in additional patient populations will further boost its growth potential.

Other drugs of Novartis like Kesimpta, Zolgensma, Kisqali and Leqvio continue to fuel the company’s growth while offsetting the impact of generic competition for Gilenya. The recent launch of radioligand therapy, Pluvicto, showed a strong sales performance.

