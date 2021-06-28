Novartis names Rob Kowalski as chief people & organisation officer

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S appointed U.S. citizen Rob Kowalski as chief people & organization officer starting Sept. 1, when he joins the company's executive committee, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Monday.

Steven Baert, currently in the post, will step down from the executive committee on June 30 after 15 years with the company and almost eight years in the position. Vicki Rawlinson will fill in until Kowalski starts.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

