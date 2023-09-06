News & Insights

Novartis names new board member after international boss steps down

September 06, 2023

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S has appointed AbbVie ABBV.N executive Patrick Horber to its executive committee, the Swiss pharmaceuticals maker said on Wednesday, after Chief Commercial Officer Marie-France Tschudin stepped down.

Horber, currently Senior Vice President and President, Immunology at AbbVie has been appointed as President, International, effective later this year.

Tschudin, President, Innovative Medicines International and Chief Commercial Officer, has decided to leave Novartis after seven years with the company and will step down from the executive committee, effective September 15.

