NOVN

Novartis more bullish on Cosentyx, Entresto sales as Q3 profit rises

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Novartis's third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 10% as the Swiss drugmaker lifted its peak sales estimate for its two most important pharmaceuticals.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Novartis's NOVN.S third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 10% as the Swiss drugmaker lifted its peak sales estimate for its two most important pharmaceuticals.

Operating profit, adjusted for special items, rose 10% to $4.47 billion, driven by higher sales of arthritis and psoriasis drug Cosentyx and heart failure treatment Entresto.

In a statement on Tuesday, Novartis said it increased its peak sales guidance for Cosentyx to at least $7 billion and for Entresto to at least $5.0 billion.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters