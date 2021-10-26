Novartis more bullish on Cosentyx, Entresto sales as Q3 profit rises

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Novartis's NOVN.S third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 10% as the Swiss drugmaker lifted its peak sales estimate for its two most important pharmaceuticals.

Operating profit, adjusted for special items, rose 10% to $4.47 billion, driven by higher sales of arthritis and psoriasis drug Cosentyx and heart failure treatment Entresto.

In a statement on Tuesday, Novartis said it increased its peak sales guidance for Cosentyx to at least $7 billion and for Entresto to at least $5.0 billion.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.