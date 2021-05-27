Novartis, Molecular Partners to start clinical trial of COVID-19 treatment

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmakers Novartis NOVN.S and Molecular Partners MOLN.S said on Thursday they will start a clinical trial for an investigational medicine they are developing to treat COVID-19, as they aim to prevent worsening symptoms and hospitalization.

"Those eligible for the EMPATHY trial are adults, over the age of 18, with a positive SARS-CoV-2 antigen test and who are experiencing at least two pre-determined mild/moderate symptoms of COVID-19 within 7 days of their diagnosis," the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.