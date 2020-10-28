NOVN

Novartis, Molecular Partner team up on COVID-19 candidates

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Novartis has licenced global rights to two Molecular Partners antiviral drugs that have potential to treat COVID-19 patients, the two companies said on Wednesday.

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S has licenced global rights to two Molecular Partners MOLN.S antiviral drugs that have potential to treat COVID-19 patients, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Molecular Partners will get an upfront payment of 60 million Swiss francs ($66.2 million), a potential milestone payment of 150 million francs, and a "significant royalty" on sales of the drugs called MP0420 and MP0423.

($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters