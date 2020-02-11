Novartis lung cancer drug gets priority U.S. review

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S has won fast-track U.S. regulatory review for capmatinib (INC280) in a hard-to-treat form of lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Capmatinib is a MET inhibitor being evaluated as a treatment for first-line and previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic MET exon 14 skipping (METex14) mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

"If approved, capmatinib will be the first therapy to specifically target METex14 mutated advanced lung cancer, a type of lung cancer with a particularly poor prognosis," Novartis said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((zurich.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7336;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.