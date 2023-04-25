Novartis lifts full-year earnings outlook

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings outlook, citing a strong growth momentum.

The Swiss drugmaker said in a statement that when excluding Sandoz, the generic-drug division that will be spun off during the second half of the year, group core operating income would grow by a "high single digit to low double digit" percentage.

It had previously forecast a "mid-to-high single digit" increase.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)

