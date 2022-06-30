Novartis leans toward spinoff of generic drugs unit - Bloomberg News

June 30 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S prefers a spinoff of its generic drug unit over a potential sale to private equity firms, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A challenging macro environment for leveraged buyouts has had made the sale route difficult and Novartis sees a separate listing of the Sandoz business as more likely, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3yt7Iu2)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Swiss pharmaceutical group in October said it had started a strategic review of its Sandoz unit as price pressures mounted in the off-patent drug sector.

It has said all options are on the table, from retaining the business to separation.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

