Novartis Launches Zero-Profit COVID-19 Medicine Portfolio To 79 Countries - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced the launch of first-of-its-kind not-for-profit portfolio of medicines for symptomatic treatment of COVID-19.

The company noted that its portfolio of 15 generic and over-the-counter or OTC medicines from Sandoz division addresses urgent unmet needs of low- and lower-middle-income countries to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

Further, the company has planned to sell its portfolio at zero-profit to governments, Non-Governmental Organizations or NGOs and other institutional customers in up to 79 eligible countries during the pandemic and until a vaccine or curative treatment is available.

The following medicines are included in the Novartis COVID-19 Response Portfolio: Amoxicillin, Ceftriaxone, Clarithromycin, Colchicine, Dexamethasone, Dobutamine, Fluconazole, Heparin, Levofloxacin, Loperamide, Pantoprazole, Prednisone, Prednisolone, Salbutamol, Vancomycin.

