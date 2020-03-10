Novartis launches programme to buy back up to 10% of shares

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Novartis AG NOVN.S plans to buy back up to 10% of its stock over the next three years with an eye to cancel the shares it repurchases, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

UBS Group UBSG.S is managing the buyback via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

