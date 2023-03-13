Novartis launches new share buyback for up to 10% of its stock

March 13, 2023

Written by John Revill for Reuters

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S has launched a new share buyback programme to purchase up to 10% of the pharma company's own shares over the next three years.

The Swiss company said it will spend up to 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.91 billion) over the period from its last Annual General Meeting, which took place on March 7, up to the AGM in 2026.

($1 = 0.9162 Swiss francs)

