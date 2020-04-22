Novartis Kymriah Gets FDA RMAT Designation In Follicular Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Novartis said that the US Food and Drug Administration granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation to Kymriah or tisagenlecleucel, for an investigational new indication to treat patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma or FL.

Kymriah, which is designed to be a one-time treatment, is the first-ever FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy. The potential approval in r/r FL will be the third indication for Kymriah, which also has indications in r/r pediatric and young adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and r/r adult diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Follicular lymphoma, the second most common form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), is an indolent lymphoma, and represents approximately 22% of NHL cases.

The US regulatory filing for Kymriah in r/r follicular lymphoma is anticipated in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.