Markets
NVS

Novartis Issues Update On Radioligand Therapy Production

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said, in early June, the company restarted radioligand therapy production at its sites in Ivrea, Italy, and Millburn, New Jersey, and resumed delivery of doses to patients in a phased approach. Novartis expects that product supply may be initially limited.

The company has also restarted screening and enrollment for clinical trials with 177Lu-PSMA-617 in the US, in most countries globally, and clinical trials with Lutathera in the US and Canada.

Novartis said it is investing in the expansion of radioligand therapy production capabilities in both Millburn and Ivrea, as well as building a new radioligand manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Indiana that will be operational in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular