Novartis Invests $250 Mln To Advance R&D Of Treatments Against Neglected Tropical Diseases & Malaria

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said it will invest $250 million to advance research and development of new treatments to combat neglected tropical diseases and malaria, as part of its commitment over five years (2021-2025).

The commitment includes $100 million to advance R&D for Chagas disease, leishmaniasis, dengue and cryptosporidiosis, and $150 million for next-generation antimalarials and a new formulation for babies under 5kg with malaria.

"Today, by endorsing the Kigali Declaration and pledging to invest USD 250 million, we aim to accelerate progress toward elimination of these diseases, which continue to cause suffering and stigma for millions of people around the globe," said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis.

