Novartis in-licenses COVID-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Novartis and Molecular Partners said on Monday they had received positive topline data from a phase 2 study for ensovibep (mp0420), an antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19.

Novartis said it would exercise its option, paying 150 million Swiss francs ($162.92 million) to in-license ensovibep from Molecular Partners to accelerate manufacturing scale-up and seek expedited regulatory authorisations globally, the Swiss pharma group said in a statement.

