Novartis in-licenses COVID-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S and Molecular Partners MOLN.S said on Monday they had received positive topline data from a phase 2 study for ensovibep (mp0420), an antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19.

Novartis said it would exercise its option, paying 150 million Swiss francs ($162.92 million) to in-license ensovibep from Molecular Partners to accelerate manufacturing scale-up and seek expedited regulatory authorisations globally, the Swiss pharma group said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9207 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.