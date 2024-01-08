News & Insights

US Markets
CYTK

Novartis in advanced talks to buy Cytokinetics- WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

January 08, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2, shares in paragraph 3

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S is close to acquiring Cytokinetics CYTK.O and the deal could be finalized as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, if finalized, could help Novartis gain access to Cytokinetics' experimental treatment for an inherited chronic heart disease that can cause cardiac arrest.

Shares of Cytokinetics rose over 16% after the report.

San Francisco-based Cytokinetics is developing a drug called aficamten for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which causes thickening of the heart muscles leading to a likely cardiac arrest.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.