Novartis' Ianalumab Wins Breakthrough Therapy Tag for Sjogren's Disease

Novartis NVS announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to its pipeline candidate, ianalumab for the treatment of adult patients with Sjogren’s disease — a chronic, systemic autoimmune disorder.

Ianalumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody with a novel dual mechanism of action, designed to deplete B-cells by targeting the BAFF receptor while inhibiting B-cell activation and survival.

The Breakthrough Therapy designation for ianalumab is supported by data from the phase III NEPTUNUS-1 and NEPTUNUS-2 studies. These global, multicenter, pivotal studies achieved their primary endpoints by demonstrating clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in disease activity as measured by a reduction in ESSDAI compared with placebo. The ESSDAI score is a popular clinical tool used to measure systemic disease activity in patients with primary Sjogren's syndrome.

Ianalumab was well-tolerated and showed a favorable safety profile despite certain side effects.

Novartis intends to submit regulatory applications to several global health authorities (including the FDA) to commercialize ianalumab beginning in early 2026. Ianalumab would become the first targeted therapy for patients with Sjogren’s disease, if approved.

Ianalumab was added to Novartis’ pipeline following collaboration with MorphoSys AG, which was acquired by the company in 2024.

The FDA also granted the Fast Track designation to ianalumab in 2016.

Sjogren’s disease is a progressive, heterogeneous, rheumatic, autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation and tissue damage across multiple organs, along with symptoms like dryness, fatigue, and pain, and can significantly reduce quality of life. The disease carries an increased risk of lymphoma. Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies for this condition.

More on Novartis’ Ianalumab

Besides Sjogren’s disease, ianalumab is being studied in several other B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases, including immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis. The candidate showed promising efficacy and a favorable safety profile in systemic lupus erythematosus and immune thrombocytopenia studies.

In December 2025, Novartis announced positive results from the phase III VAYHIT2 study evaluating ianalumab plus eltrombopag in patients with ITP previously treated with corticosteroids.

Ianalumab (9 mg/kg) plus eltrombopag extended ITP disease control by 45%, based on the primary endpoint of time to treatment failure, which assesses how long patients maintain safe platelet levels during and after the treatment period.

Notably, 62% of patients treated with ianalumab in combination with eltrombopag achieved sustained platelet response in six months compared with 39% with placebo plus eltrombopag.

Novartis plans to submit the VAYHIT2 data from second-line ITP, with results from the ongoing first-line ITP trial, VAYHIT1, to health authorities in 2027.

