Novartis' Ianalumab Meets Primary Endpoints In Phase III Trials For Sjögren's Disease

August 11, 2025 — 01:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NOVN.SW, NVS) announced top-line results from its Phase III clinical trials—NEPTUNUS-1 and NEPTUNUS-2—evaluating ianalumab (VAY736) in adults with active Sjögren's disease, a chronic and debilitating autoimmune condition.

Both studies met their primary endpoints, showing statistically significant improvements in disease activity. These findings reinforce the potential of ianalumab to become the first targeted therapy for Sjögren's disease.

Ianalumab features a dual mechanism of action—combining B-cell depletion with BAFF-R inhibition—designed to address the underlying immune dysfunction in patients. The results mark a major step forward in the development of precision treatments for autoimmune disorders, Novartis said in a statement.

