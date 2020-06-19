Novartis halts malaria drug trial against COVID-19 amid participant shortfall

By John Miller

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S is halting its trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) against COVID-19 after struggling to find participants, it said on Friday, as data from other studies raised doubts about its efficacy.

Novartis's move follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision this week to revoke emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19, on grounds that it is unlikely to help patients.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.