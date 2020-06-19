NOVN

Novartis halts malaria drug trial against COVID-19 amid participant shortfall

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S is halting its trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) against COVID-19 after struggling to find participants, it said on Friday, as data from other studies raised doubts about its efficacy.

Novartis's move follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision this week to revoke emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19, on grounds that it is unlikely to help patients.

