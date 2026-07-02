Novartis Granted EC Approval For Itvisma In Treating Spinal Muscular Atrophy

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS), a pharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported receiving approval from the European Commission (EC) for Itvisma, a gene therapy developed for the treatment of children, teenagers, or adults with 5q spinal muscular atrophy.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare genetic disease caused by mutations or deletions of the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene. Located on the q arm of chromosome 5, the gene encodes motor neurons that control breathing, swallowing, and basic movement. Motor neurons are slowly lost, leading to progressive and debilitating muscle weakness. The SMN2 gene may also undergo mutations but generally causes less severe forms of SMA.

Itvisma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) is an adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9) gene therapy, designed to produce copies of the functional SMN1 gene in patients after a single intrathecal injection. The therapy previously received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2025.

The drug was successfully evaluated in the STEER clinical program, yielding positive results in both the Phase 1/2 STRONG trial and the Phase 3b STRENGTH trial. Treated subjects showed a 2.39-point improvement on the Hammerstein Functional Motor Scale (HFMSE), with sustained effects observed over 52 weeks of follow-up.

The drug is now the only approved gene therapy for adults with SMA in the European Union. The drug Zolgensma, also marketed by Novartis, was previously approved for the treatment of SMA in children under two years of age, but is currently under scrutiny due to reports of liver-related side-effects in treated infants.

NVS closed Wednesday at $154.14, down 1.65%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $154.13, down 0.01%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.