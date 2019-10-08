Novartis gets U.S. approval for eye drug Beovu

Novartis has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Beovu drug to treat a cause of vision loss, the Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday.

Beovu injections are used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, a condition which can eventually lead to blindness and affects around 20 million people worldwide, the company said.

