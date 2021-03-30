Markets
Novartis Gets Rights To Develop Therapeutic Applications For Library Of FAP Assets

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) has obtained worldwide rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic applications for a library of Fibroblast Activation Protein targeting agents including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, through an assignment agreement with iTheranostics, Inc. The deal also includes co-exclusive rights for Novartis to develop imaging applications for these assets.

Susanne Schaffert, President, Novartis Oncology, said: "FAP is an exciting target and these agents are a great fit with our radioligand therapy pipeline, which we are actively investigating across multiple tumor types. We believe this technology has the potential to transform many patients' lives."

