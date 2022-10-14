Markets
Novartis Gets Positive Opinion From CHMP For Pluvicto

(RTTNews) - Novartis Inc. (NVS) announced Friday that it received positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency for Pluvicto.

The Committee also recommended a marketing authorization for the radioligand therapy, in combination with androgen deprivation therapy with or without androgen receptor pathway inhibition, for the treatment of adult patients with progressive prostate-specific membrane antigen.

The CHMP opinion is based on data from the Phase III VISION study.

The company said its phase III vision trial showed improved suvival for patients with pre-treated PSMA-positive mCRPC1.

