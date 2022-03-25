Novartis Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Jakavi To Treat Acute & Chronic Graft-versus-host Disease

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Jakavi (ruxolitinib) for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and older with acute graft versus host disease or chronic graft versus host disease or GvHD who have inadequate response to corticosteroids or other systemic therapies.

The CHMP positive opinion was based on data from the Phase III REACH2 and REACH3 clinical studies, in which Jakavi demonstrated superiority versus best available therapy in patients with steroid-refractory and steroid-dependent acute and chronic GvHD, respectively.

GvHD, a common and potentially life-threatening complication that can arise after allogeneic stem cell transplants, is a reaction where the donor's cells see the recipient's normal cells as foreign and attack them. Symptoms of GvHD can appear in the skin, gastrointestinal tract, liver, mouth, eyes, genitals, lungs, and joints.

The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendations and is expected to make a final decision within approximately 2 months.

Jakavi is an oral inhibitor of the JAK 1 and JAK 2 tyrosine kinases. Jakavi is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with polycythemia vera who are resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea and for the treatment of disease- related splenomegaly or symptoms in adult patients with primary myelofibrosis (MF), post-polycythemia vera MF or post-essential thrombocythemia MF.

Jakavi is approved in over 100 countries for patients with MF, including EU countries, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and in more than 85 countries for patients with PV, including EU countries, Switzerland, Japan and Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.