Novartis gets European approval for psoriasis drug Cosentyx

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Novartis has received European Union approval for its Cosentyx drug to be a standard treatment for psoriasis in children, the company said on Monday.

The decision follows studies which showed the drug gave fast and strong skin clearance for children with the condition, Novartis said.

