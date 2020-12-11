Novartis gets EU approval for potential blockbuster cholesterol drug Leqvio

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said on Friday it received approval from the European Commission for Leqvio, also known as inclisiran, a drug to lower cholesterol that the Swiss drugmaker bought last year in a deal worth nearly $10 billion and expects to be a top seller.

