Novartis Gets CHMP Recommendation for Kisqali in Broader Population

Novartis NVS announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended granting approval to the breast cancer drug Kisqali (ribociclib) for a broader patient population.

The CHMP adopted a positive opinion for the marketing authorization for Kisqali for the adjuvant treatment of adults with hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) early breast cancer (EBC), at high risk of disease recurrence, including those with node-negative disease.

Broader Label for NVS’ Kisqali

Kisqali is a selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, a class of drugs that help slow cancer progression by inhibiting two proteins — cyclin-dependent kinase 4 and 6 (CDK4/6).

The positive CHMP decision for a broad population of patients diagnosed with HR+/HER2- EBC at high risk of recurrence is based on robust data from the late-stage NATALEE study.

Data from the study showed that Kisqali plus endocrine therapy (ET), compared to ET alone, lowered the risk of cancer recurrence by 25.1% in patients with stage II and III HR+/HER2- EBC. The combination also demonstrated a consistent, clinically meaningful invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) benefit across key pre-specified subgroups.

Data from the pivotal trial also showed that Kisqali's safety profile at the 400mg dose was well-tolerated, with generally low-grade symptomatic adverse events.

Following the CHMP’s positive recommendation, the European Commission (EC) will take a final decision within approximately two months.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Europe. HR+/HER2- is the most common subtype and accounts for approximately 70% of all breast cancers. More than 40% of these are diagnosed in stage II or III.

Per estimates, patients with stage II or III HR+/HER2- EBC face a significant risk of cancer recurrence, often as incurable metastatic disease, despite adjuvant ET and regardless of nodal involvement.

A potential approval of Kisqali will provide an effective and tolerable adjuvant treatment option for these patients, mitigating the risk of recurrence in a broader patient population, including those with high-risk node-negative disease.

Novartis added that Kisqali could nearly double the number of patients eligible for CDK4/6 inhibitor adjuvant therapy.

Please note that Kisqali was approved as a treatment for EBC by the FDA in September 2024.

The drug is approved as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer patients in several countries, including the United States and EU.

Kisqali: A Top Drug for NVS

Kisqali is one of the key growth drivers for NVS, which is now a pure-play innovative medicine company focused on core therapeutic areas — cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience and oncology.

It is one of the leading breast cancer drugs in the United States and outside the country, with a dominant market share. The drug generated sales worth $1.3 billion in the first half of 2024.

Last year, the FDA also expanded Eli Lilly’s LLY Verzenio’s (abemaciclib) indication. Verzenio, a CDK4/6 inhibitor, was approved in combination with ET for the adjuvant treatment of HR+HER2-, node-positive, EBC at a high risk of recurrence.

Sales of Verzenio totaled $2.4 billion in the first half of 2024.

Eli Lilly is witnessing a stupendous run in 2024, riding high on the success of its GLP-1 drugs — Mounjaro and Zepbound.

NVS’ Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider

NVS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Another top-ranked company from the large-cap pharma industry is Bayer BAYRY, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Bayer’s 2024 earnings per share have increased from $1.35 to $1.38 over the past 90 days, while the same for 2025 has risen from $1.42 to $1.44. Bayer’s shares have lost 23.5% year to date.





