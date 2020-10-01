Novartis Gene Therapies: STR1VE-EU Interim Data Show Therapeutic Benefit Of Zolgensma

(RTTNews) - Novartis Gene Therapies reported that interim data from the ongoing phase 3 STR1VE-EU clinical trial for Zolgensma showed patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 continued to experience significant therapeutic benefit, including event-free survival, rapid and sustained improvement in motor function and motor milestone achievement. The company said nearly two-thirds of patients in STR1VE-EU have already achieved developmental motor milestones not observed in the natural history of SMA Type 1 at a mean duration of follow-up of 10.6 months. Two-thirds of patients were free of feeding support.

"These strong interim results from the STR1VE-EU clinical trial continue to demonstrate consistent and significant therapeutic benefit in patients with SMA Type 1, adding to the robust body of clinical evidence for Zolgensma," said Shephard Mpofu, SVP, Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Gene Therapies.

