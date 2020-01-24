US Markets

Novartis, GBT sickle cell drugs too expensive, draft U.S. report says

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sickle cell disease drugs made by Novartis and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) may not be cost effective at current prices, a draft report published on Friday suggested, widening the debate over U.S. healthcare affordability.

