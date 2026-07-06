Novartis to Expand Oncology Pipeline With Myricx Bio Acquisition

Swiss pharma giant Novartis NVS announced an agreement to acquire privately held UK-based biotechnology company Myricx Bio, which is developing a novel class of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) utilizing N-myristoyltransferase inhibitor (NMTi) payloads.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Novartis' oncology pipeline by adding next-generation targeted drug conjugates with differentiated payload mechanisms.

Myricx is developing two lead assets directed toward targets B7-H3 and HER2, with potential across multiple solid tumor settings.

Year to date, shares of Novartis have gained 16% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.8%.



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More on NVS’ Myricx Acquisition

Myricx's platform is designed to deliver cancer-killing agents directly to tumor cells and could potentially overcome limitations associated with established ADC payload classes, including TOPO-1 inhibitors. The company is advancing two lead candidates targeting B7-H3 and HER2, with potential applications across multiple solid tumors.

According to Novartis, ADCs have emerged as an important treatment modality in oncology, but there remains a need for innovative payload technologies to address resistance mechanisms and expand their impact.

Myricx's NMTi platform offers a differentiated mechanism of action that could broaden the application of ADCs across several tumor types.

NMT is an enzyme involved in regulating proteins critical for cancer cell growth and survival. By inhibiting NMT, Myricx's payload technology is intended to disrupt essential cellular processes within tumors. Preclinical studies have demonstrated activity across a range of solid tumors, including models resistant to TOPO-1 inhibitors, suggesting potential utility in settings where current ADC payloads face limitations.

The transaction also provides Novartis with an opportunity to establish NMT inhibitors, if clinically validated, as a new class of ADC payloads that could be deployed across additional targets and platforms.

Per the terms, Novartis will make an upfront payment of $1.1 billion, with up to $400 million in potential milestone payments. The acquisition is expected to be closed in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The deal further underscores Novartis' commitment to expand its oncology franchise.

NVS Looks to Strengthen Pipeline/Portfolio

2026 is a pivotal year for Novartis as it navigates the patent expiry for blockbuster drug Entresto.

Novartis is now banking on key growth drivers — Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto, Scemblix and Leqvio — to support top-line growth.

Novartis AG Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Novartis AG price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Novartis AG Quote

NVS has been quite active on the acquisition front in 2026.

The company is all set to acquire SNV4818 from Synnovation Therapeutics, a pan-mutant selective PI3Kα inhibitor currently in phase I/II for HR+/HER2- breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors. The program aligns with Novartis’ breast cancer strategy and could be combined with CDK inhibitors and endocrine therapies.

Novartis agreed to acquire Excellergy, including Exl-111, a phase I anti-IgE antibody with extended half-life and high affinity. Its differentiated mechanism may enable faster and deeper receptor downregulation, potentially improving symptom control and dosing convenience in allergic diseases. The transaction is expected to be closed in the second half of 2026, subject to customary conditions.

NVS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Novartis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A couple of better-ranked biotech and pharma stocks are Immunocore IMCR and Bayer AG BAYRY. While IMCR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Bayer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore have remained unchanged at 6 cents for 2026 and at 87 cents for 2027.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

Shares of Bayer have gained 40% over the past year. Estimates for BAYRY’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.20 to $1.25 over the past 60 days.





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